HALESTORM Begin Recording New Album - "We're Pulling In About 14-Hour Days"

Guesting on the Metal Sucks podcast, Halestorm vocalist / guitarist Lzzy Hale revealed the band is in recording mode for the band's new album.

Lzzy: "We've been piecing stuff together. We actually just, this week, ended up doing this socially distant version of getting into the studio with our producer. We've actually begun recording, and so that's exciting. It was a much-needed change of routine. We're pulling in about 14-hour days (laughs). We go in and we're like, 'All right. It's almost 11:00pm; we probably should go home and get some sleep so we can come and do it all over again.' So, yeah, it's exciting. We're working on a new record. I love this new material, and I'm super excited to get to the other side, whenever that may be."

Hale and guitarist Joe Hottinger recently joined joined Sweetwater's Nick Bowcott for a brand new interview and performance, which can be seen below.

In addition to treating viewers to an acoustic version of "The Silence" from their 2018 album Vicious, the pair talk about how they're fairing during the current pandemic. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

"Something we've been talking about a lot lately is, understanding that there are things we can't control," says Lzzy. "We can't predict the future, and we can't go back in time and make things right, so really it's just about living in the now, and understanding what we can do right now, and what we have. What we can control is creating and making music, and being positive; being a shoulder to lean on for some of our friends."