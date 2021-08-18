HALESTORM Release "Back From The Dead" Single; Music Video Streaming

Halestorm have revealed “Back From The Dead”, their first new song since 2018’s Vicious album, and the first single from their upcoming album expected in 2022.

The video for “Back From The Dead” can be seen below. Directed by Dustin Haney (Noah Cyrus, Luke Combs) and produced by Revolution Pictures, the clip features Lzzy and the band in a morgue and cemetery somewhere between life and death.

“’Back From The Dead’ is about survival, not in a physical sense, even though I know we all have been touched by death especially these last few years,” said Lzzy Hale. “This song is personal and written from a mental health perspective. I wanted to give myself and the world a hard rock song we could shout out loud as the gates opened again. I was on the edge of this world getting completely lost in oblivion, but even though it was the harder of two choices, I didn’t just let the darkness and depression in my mind dig me an early grave. I didn’t just sit and let it take me. I’ve erased my name from my headstone, so save your prayers, I’m back! I hope this song, as I pass it on to you, reminds YOU of your strength individually and that you are not alone.”

On August 31, Halestorm kicks off a series of US headline dates and a set at Rocklahoma prior to a US co-headline run with Evanescence through November and December. Recently named the first female Brand Ambassador by Gibson Guitars, Lzzy Hale is currently on the cover of Pollstar with Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee to celebrate the tour. Hale is also featured on “The Next Curse,” the latest song from alt rock band Slothrust, released last week.

The recently announced UK/European shows in February & March 2022 will be “An Evening With...” performance in smaller than usual venues, making the band’s patiently awaited return to the stage here an intimate and special experience, both for fans and themselves.

Lzzy Hale enthused, “We are so excited to announce our upcoming Evening-With tour of the UK & Europe! That’s right, All Halestorm, all the time! A collection of up close and personal shows where we will be performing deep cuts, all the fan favourites, and even some brand new songs! Come join us!”

Tickets are on sale now for the following UK & Irish dates:

February

27 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

28 - Southampton, UK - Guildhall

March

2 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

4 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia

5 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall

7 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands

9 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

10 - Cardiff, UK - Great Hall

12 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy

13 - London, UK - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)