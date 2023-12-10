HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Reveals 10 Records That Changed Her Life

Halestorm vocalist / guitarist Lzzy Hale recently sat down with Metal Hammer and revealed the 10 records that changed her life. Following is an excerpt from the rundown.

Black Sabbath - Heaven And Hell (1980)

Hale: "I was into Black Sabbath because of my dad, and I was very much a fan of the Dio years. Heaven And Hell is just so beautiful. Every time I thought about writing a song about some made-up character from one of my dreams, I tried to talk myself out of it, but then I would think about how Dio talks about dragons and witches. It was also one of the first riffs that I ever learned on guitar."

Disturbed - The Sickness (2000)

Hale: "It changed a lot of our sound because I also really loved Disturbed’s The Sickness, specifically the song 'Voices'. I liked that it combined aggressive guitar work and it had a different type of distortion than what I was used to hearing from a lot of the '70s and '80s music that I was obsessed with."

Check out the complete rundown here.

Kramer, the original Made to Rock Hard guitar brand has been setting trends with premium, performance-focused instruments since 1976. Kramer is proud to partner with Lzzy Hale - frontwoman of the Grammy Award-winning hard rock band Halestorm and Gibson’s first female brand ambassador - -to release the new Kramer Lzzy Hale Voyager. The Kramer Lzzy Hale Voyager is now available worldwide at all authorized Kramer dealers and on KramerGuitars.com.

“Come meet this bonafide rockstar from outer space! I’m proud to introduce the most out of this world guitar I’ve ever had in my arsenal. Straight from my inner child, my signature Kramer Voyager is a tribute to my ferocity. Horns high, and sharp as lightning. This little alien creature dreams and screams big. She’s love at first flight…and you’ll never find another like her!” - Lzzy Hale

Watch the new clip featuring Lzzy Hale with her Kramer Voyager, below.

With its Original, Modern, and Artist Collections, Kramer offers entry-level and intermediate options, as well as guitars for professional musicians and continues to be the guitar of choice for today's rock and metal legends. The Kramer Lzzy Hale Voyager marks the first Kramer signature guitar created for a female artist and the fifth collaboration between Lzzy and Gibson Brands’ luthiers overall. Lzzy was heavily involved in the design of the guitar which started with a pointy version of the classic Kramer Voyager body style. The guitar is finished in an attention-grabbing Black Diamond Holographic Sparkle finish that looks incredible on stage. The Lzzy Hale Voyager is a single-bridge position Kramer 85-T™ humbucker™ and a single Volume control along with a Floyd Rose® 1000 Series tremolo and R2 Locking Nut for rock-solid tuning stability. The three-piece maple neck has an ebony fretboard with lightning bolt inlays, a satin finish for speed, and a Slim “C” profile for comfort. Add it all up, and you have an awesome guitar that, like the artist who helped design it, is Made to Rock Hard! Only a limited run of 300 Kramer Lzzy Hale Voyagers will be made, and a Kramer hardshell case is also included in the package.

Explore the new Kramer Lzzy Hale Voyager in Black Diamond Holographic Sparkle, here.

(Photos - Kramer)