HALFORD - Limited Edition Coloured Vinyl Re-Issue Of Resurrection Album Slated For October

During Rob Halford’s 11 year break from Judas Priest in the '90s and early 2000s, the heavy metal legend formed the new band Halford, and Resurrection was their mighty debut. Marking Halford’s metal homecoming after years of soul-searching in other genres, the record was a return to form that even boasted a duet with Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson on "The One You Love To Hate".

Brooklyn Vegan has partnered with Halford on a double vinyl repress of Resurection on 180g "cobalt and silver swirl" wax which is limited to only 300 copies. Pre-order your copy now at this location. Street date is October 15th.

Resurrection was released in 2000, recorded over the span of almost two years, from August 1998 to June 2000.The album marks the return of Rob Halford's heavy metal roots after several years of musical experimentation with Fight and Two.

Tracklist:

"Resurrection"

"Made in Hell"

"Locked and Loaded"

"Night Fall"

"Silent Screams"

"The One You Love to Hate" (feat. Bruce Dickinson)

"Cyberworld"

"Slow Down"

"Twist"

"Temptation"

"Drive"

"Saviour"