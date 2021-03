HALLOWEEN JACK Feat. GILBY CLARKE Cover ELTON JOHN's "Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting"; Music Video

Supergroup Halloween Jack, featuring drummer Stephen Perkins (Jane’s Addiction), guitarist Gilby Clarke (ex-Guns N’ Roses), bassist Daniel Shulman (Garbage), and keyboardist Teddy "Zig Zag" Andreadis (ex-Guns N' Roses), has released their video for "Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting", a song by English singer, songwriter, pianist, and composer Elton John, recorded for his seventh album, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (1973).