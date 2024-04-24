HAMMERFALL Teasing New Album; “Hail To The King” Single Out Tomorrow

Swedish power metal vets HammerFall will release their new single and music video for “Hail To The King” tomorrow.

The band comments: "Hail to the King 🫡 make sure you be ready"

The Swedes have also been revealing bits of the artwork for a new album, which appears to be titled Avenge The Fallen. The album is the follow-up to 2022’s Hammer Of Dawn and will be their first release since resigning with Nuclear Blast Records.

HammerFall will be supporting Kamelot on their North American Awaken The World Tour 2024. Fast-rising modern symphonic metal band Ad Infinitum will kick off each enchanting night, featuring Kamelot touring guest vocalist Melissa Bonny.

Tour dates:

April

25 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head **

26 - Huntington, NY - Paramount **

27 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live **

28 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole **

30 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

May

1 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre

3 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

4 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

6 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill’s

7 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

9 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

10 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

11 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

12 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

14 - Denver, CO - The Summit

16 - St. Paul, MN - Myth

17 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom/Milwaukee Metal Fest (no AD INFINITUM)

18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian

21 - Richmond, VA - The National

23 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

24 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven - Masquerade

25 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing

** featuring Seven Spires, no HammerFall