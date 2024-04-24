HAMMERFALL Teasing New Album; “Hail To The King” Single Out Tomorrow

April 24, 2024, 12 minutes ago

Swedish power metal vets HammerFall will release their new single and music video for “Hail To The King” tomorrow.

The band comments: "Hail to the King 🫡 make sure you be ready"

The Swedes have also been revealing bits of the artwork for a new album, which appears to be titled Avenge The Fallen. The album  is the follow-up to 2022’s Hammer Of Dawn and will be their first release since resigning with Nuclear Blast Records.

HammerFall will be supporting Kamelot on their North American Awaken The World Tour 2024. Fast-rising modern symphonic metal band Ad Infinitum will kick off each enchanting night, featuring Kamelot touring guest vocalist Melissa Bonny.

Tour dates:

April
25 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head **
26 - Huntington, NY - Paramount **
27 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live **
28 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole **
30 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

May
1 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre
3 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
4 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
6 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill’s
7 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
9 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
10 - Tucson, AZ - Encore
11 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
12 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
14 - Denver, CO - The Summit
16 - St. Paul, MN - Myth
17 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom/Milwaukee Metal Fest (no AD INFINITUM)
18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian
21 - Richmond, VA - The National
23 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
24 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven - Masquerade
25 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing

** featuring Seven Spires, no HammerFall



