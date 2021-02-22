HATRED INCARNATED - Debut Single Available Digitally

Death metal duo, Hatred Incarnated, have officially released their first single via digital platforms. The song takes the same name as the band, "Hatred Incarnated", and speaks of injustice, slavery, manipulation, lying, religion and the hatred that arises from these themes.

Formed by Vinícius Garcia on vocals and lyrics, and Lucas Bittencourt on guitars, bass and composition, the duo got together in September 2020 with a thirst to spread the word of traditional and extreme death metal.

“The synthesis of everything that bothers us, everything that revolts us, everything that causes us hatred, about injustice, about slavery, about manipulation, lying, manipulation of religion, all in a much higher discussion, much deeper than it may seem. Our interest is also to escape clichés and without any intention of doing something exactly original, it would be a lot of pretension, but to do ours in our own way, expressing all the hatred of everything that bothers us, everything that attacks us. Hypocrisy (also) is a big part of our hatred,” said the vocalist.

Listen to “Hatred Incarnated” via Spotify, here. You can also listen below.

Hatred Incarnated are:

Lucas Bittencourt - Guitars, bass guitars and writing process

Vinicius Garcia - Vocals and lyrics