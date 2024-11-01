HAVOK Release New Eyes EP; “Death Is An Illusion” Video Streaming

Havok have released their new EP New Eyes. Get it here.

The four-track EP features two originals and two covers that will delight fans and keep them on their toes — including the band's take on Metallica's "Eye Of The Beholder" and Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Commotion."

The band has just shared the video for the original track "Death Is An Illusion."

"Death Is An Illusion" is a high-intensity, fast-paced thrash metal/D-Beat hardcore song about the first law of thermodynamics, the fact that energy cannot be created or destroyed," says the band. "The lyrics are written in a way to offer comfort and joy to the fact that all things are eternal and perpetual, including our loved ones; as their energy lives forever scientifically, and through our memories and their impact on the world they 'left behind.' "

Singer David Sanchez states, "New Eyes is an exciting step forward as it's Havok's first independent release since the early days of the band. 'Death Is An Illusion' introduces the band's first release since 2020 with ferocious speed and aggression that Havok has become known for. The EP's intro appeals to fans of metal and punk alike with its D-Beat rhythms and gang vocal choruses. The title track, 'New Eyes.' is a dynamic harmony-driven song about one's perspective changing over time and reflection. These new songs were fun to write and I think people may be surprised by the ambiguous and metaphysical nature of the lyrics."

Regarding the covers, Sanchez states, "We decided to cover a classic band that nobody would expect us to... Credence Clearwater Revival. We're all CCR fans and their song, 'Commotion,' was a perfect candidate for a proper 'metalizing,' since most of the metal was already built-in. We made it a little faster, turned up the distortion, and tweaked some riffs here and there to bend into the Havok style."

Furthermore, he says, "We had discussed covering a Metallica song for years, but didn't want to cover a big hit that had been covered to death, so we opted for the lesser-known 'Eye Of The Beholder.' We chose to cover this song because it's so damned heavy and the lyrics reflect Havok's lyrical themes throughout the last decade. We stayed true to the original where it counts, but made sure to spice up the bass guitar and drums to breathe new life into the track.

He finishes, "All in all, releasing the New Eyes EP will be a major turning point in our musical journey and we hope that we'll reach new fans and resonate with people who have been supporting Havok over the years. We're stoked to play these new songs live and give fans the chance to scream the lyrics with us!"

Speaking of playing the new songs in the live realm, Havok will also hit the road supporting Exodus in November and December. All dates are below, including a handful of headline dates.

Tour dates:

November

1 – Jacksonville, FL – Kona State Park (headline date)

2 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

4 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

5 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

6 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven - Masquerade

8 - Dallas, TX - Granada

9 - Austin, TX - Empire

24 - Denver, CO - Ogden

13 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

14 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

15 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

16 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

17 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

18 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

19 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

21 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Upstairs

22 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving

24 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

26 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

27 - Winnipeg, MB - Exchange Event Centre

29 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

30 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

December

2 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

4 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne

6 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

8 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground

9 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad