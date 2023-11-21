HEART's ANN WILSON To Join JIM IRSAY BAND Concert Lineup

Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer and powerhouse vocalist Ann Wilson (Heart, Tripsitter) will join Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay and his all-star band for a free, one-night-only performance at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium on Thursday, January 11, 2024. Additional special guest performers will be announced soon.

The concert is in conjunction with a free exhibition of The Jim Irsay Collection, Irsay’s traveling museum of iconic artifacts from rock music, American history, and pop culture. The event is free and open to the public with advance registration at jimirsaycollection.com.

Note: The event is free, but guests may donate to Kicking The Stigma, an initiative to raise awareness about mental health, when they register. Capacity is limited and spots will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. All artists are subject to change without notice.

Ann Wilson is known worldwide as a founder and the lead singer-songwriter of the barrier-breaking band Heart. Widely praised among the greatest singers in the history of rock, Wilson’s extraordinarily powerful voice has been sending chills down her audience’s collective spine for over five decades, earning record sales of more than 35 million, induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award.



“Barracuda,” “Crazy On You,” and “Magic Man” are among the many songs she’s written that now reside in the pantheon of rock’s greatest hits. More recently, new songs from 2022’s Fierce Bliss and 2023’s Another Door play seamlessly alongside the classics in her current live set.



Wilson will join onstage members of The Jim Irsay Band, including:

Kenny Aronoff, drums (Paul McCartney, John Mellencamp, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan)

Billy Branch, harmonica (three-time Grammy® nominee)

Tom Bukovac, guitar (played on more than 700 albums with major artists)

Mike Mills, bass & vocals (founding member of R.E.M.)

Danny Nucci, guitar & saxophone (actor, Titanic, The Rock)

Michael Ramos, keyboards (Mellencamp, Patti Griffin, Paul Simon)

Carmella Ramsey, violin, mandolin & vocals (Reba McEntire, John Hiatt, Olivia Newton-John)

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, guitar & vocals (five-time Grammy® nominee)

Mike Wanchic, guitar (Mellencamp)

The evening also will include an exhibition of pieces from The Jim Irsay Collection, which is highlighted by instruments and items owned by the greatest artists in music history, including Bob Dylan, The Beatles, James Brown, Prince, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Elton John, Johnny Cash, Jerry Garcia, Les Paul, David Gilmour, Miles Davis, Jim Morrison, Eddie Van Halen, Pete Townshend, Janis Joplin, Kurt Cobain, John Coltrane, The Edge and other icons, as well as signed photos, handwritten lyrics, and other historic music memorabilia.

Outside of music, the collection includes signed Presidential documents and artifacts, important original documents from American history and other unique artifacts, such as an 1823 printing of the Declaration of Independence, an original “Wanted” poster for John Wilkes Booth, the original manuscript for Alcoholics Anonymous’ Big Book, a 1953 Jackie Robinson bat, Muhammad Ali’s title belt from the 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle,” Jack Kerouac’s original typewritten manuscript for On The Road, Secretariat’s saddle from its historic 1973 Triple Crown wins, and more.

An active philanthropist, Irsay transformed his collection into a “traveling museum” and has hosted free exhibitions in Nashville, Tenn., Washington, D.C., Austin, Texas, Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Indianapolis, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Boston. He also regularly loans artifacts to museums, nonprofits and other organizations for display and research across the country and around the world.

(Ann Wilson photo by Criss Cain; Jim Irsay photo courtesy of The Jim Irsay Collection)