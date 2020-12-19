HELIX To Premiere "The Tequila Song" Official Video On New Year's Eve

Helix frontman Brain Vollmer has checked in with the following upfdate:

"At 6:00pm EST on New Year's Eve, Helix will be having the world wide premiere of their new video for 'The Tequila Song' from the Eat Sleep Rock album. It took an incredible amount of work to co-ordinate all the moving parts of this video. Choreographing and learning the line-dancing moves took three 2-hour lessons / wk with in-between practicing with Dancing Debbie via Youtube. All in all, over a month of rehearsing."

Helix recently released the Eat Sleep Rock CD on Perris Records, a compilation album with some of singer Brian Vollmer’s personal favorite songs recorded since leaving Captiol/EMI in 1990. The album was recorded at bassist Darryl Gray's own Dawghouse Studios, mixed by Siegfried Meier and mastered by Harry Hess (Harem Scarem). The artwork was done by ex-Helix guitarist Brent Doerner with photos by Victor Azziz Studios. "Brent is a very creative guy," states Vollmer. When he was in the band writing songs, he was with us for I think 16 or 18 years. I've always found him as a person who thought outside the box when it came to creativity so it's great still having him involved with Helix projects. He's like a 6th member."

Eat Sleep Rock adds the new track "Eat Sleep Rock" and includes "The Story Of Helix," a rap that Brian wrote a couple of years ago to kick off the acoustic show. "Eat Sleep Rock" is the first to feature new Helix guitarist Gary Borden, a veteran of the Canadian music scene who has played with Sass Jordan, Toronto and The Guess Who, worked with Gowan, and fronts his own original act Blood Of VanGogh. Brian continues, "Kaleb left last year, he was a solid member for over 10 years and he is still involved with the band writing for the next studio album. Gary is a great guy and he fits right in. It's great having guys with personalities like Gary and Chris (Julke, guitarist) to bring you up as it's tough when you are out there doing it all weekend long, travelling, playing, getting up early and flying. I got a great bunch of guys behind me."

For anyone that missed the August 14th BraveWords video premiere for "Eat Sleep Rock", check out the clip below.

Keep up to date with all things Helix in their newly designed website at Planethelix.com.