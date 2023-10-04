HELLMAN To Release Born, Death, Suffering Album In January; Teaser Streaming

Prepare yourselves for an electrifying storm as Hellman bursts onto the scene, bringing the spirit of legends like Motörhead, Entombed, and Sepultura to the forefront of the modern metal landscape. With an unrelenting blend of blasting drums, raging riffs, and a panzer bass at the frontline, Hellman is set to become a force to be reckoned with in the world of heavy music.

Founded by the Puente brothers, Hellman is a sonic powerhouse comprised of Pedro Puente on drums, a seasoned musician who previously lent his thunderous beats to the thrash metal band Conflicted in Arica. Alongside him is Sebastián Puente on guitar, member of the acclaimed chilean band Nuclear, whose guitar prowess has already garnered significant recognition in the metal community. To top it all off we have Felipe Ferrada handling the crushing bass and vocal duties. A true power trio if there ever was one.

New album, Born, Death, Suffering, will be released on January 26. Pre-order here, and check out an album teaser below.

Tracklisting:

"The 4th Power"

"Desktop Activist"

"A Waste Of Human Being"

"The Cycle"

"Bringer Of Death"

"Unnecessary Consuming"

"Silent Genocide"

"Sacrifice Zone"

"Out Of Hand" (Entombed Cover)

"Where Was God"

Teaser:

Drawing inspiration from iconic acts such as Motorhead, Entombed, and Sepultura, Hellman is here to reignite the flames of metal with their unique blend of influences and a sound that's destined to leave a mark on the global metal scene.

Felipe Ferrada comments: "When the band entered the studio to immortalize these ten songs that make up the new album, expectations were sky high. However, the end result far exceeds expectations. This album hands out ten of the fattest slaps on the metal scene this year!"

Get ready to join Hellman on their epic journey as they set out to conquer stages, speakers, and the hearts of metalheads everywhere. With their explosive energy and unwavering dedication to their craft, Hellman is poised to become a defining force in the heavy music world.