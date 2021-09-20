HEMLOCK Announce Violence & Vic-Tour 2021; Video Trailer

Las Vegas-based metallists, Hemlock, have announced that they will be hitting the tour trail once more starting in mid-October, as part of Violence & Vic-Tour 2021. Having already shared the stage with some of metal’s biggest names (Slayer, Ministry, Rob Zombie, Slipknot, Megadeth, etc.), the autumn run of dates will stretch through at least late November - as more dates are sure to be added.

Comprised of members Chad Smith - vocalist and bassist, Brian Jackson - guitarist and background vocalist, Tevon Giannini - guitarist and background vocalist, and Brian Smith - drummer, Hemlock is self-described as a “heavy blend of chugging riffs, deep bass tones, rhythmic grooves and catchy ass lyrics, with a haberdash of melody mixed in.”

The dates will be in support of not 1 but 2 albums the group released on the same day this past February – KARMAgeDDoN and Violence And Victory.

Chad Smith: “Hemlock is beyond excited to be headed out on tour again! We missed everyone so much the last 2 years. We are ready to deliver the brand new Hemlock songs live along with the classics. We can't wait to headbang and smile with all of you every single night again.

“Hemlock had more unexpected free time than ever before...so we stayed focused and positive and wrote/recorded 22 brand new songs of heavy metal and hardcore groove anthems of truth and optimism! Our 2 new albums Violence & Victory and KARMAgeDDoN are by far the best material we've done to date. There were no rushed deadlines... no crunch time in the studio... just pure unadulterated Hemlock to the fullest. And it turned out sounding bigger than life because we had the legend Logan Mader mix and master the albums!”

A video announcing the tour dates can be found below.

Tour dates:

October
14 - Sioux City, IA - The Marquee
15 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s Live   
16 - Salina, KS - Muse Ballroom  
17 - Kearney, NE - The Otherside   
19 - Scottsbluff, NE - Shot’s Bar & Grill  
20 - Casper, WY - Spotlight Lounge  
21 - Riverton, WY - Bombers Bar   
22 - Rock Springs, WY - The Park Lounge   
23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Royal   
24 - Idaho Falls, ID - The Gem   
26 - Havre, MT - Shamrocks Bar   
27 - Bozeman, MT - The Filling Station
28 - Butte, MT - Covellite Theatre   
29 - Missoula, MT - The Darkhorse    
30 - Great Falls, MT - The Do Bar    
31 - Billings, MT - America Event Center  

November
1 - Rapid City, SD - Cave Collective   
4 - Greeley, CO - Moxi Theater  
5 - Grand Junction, CO - The Mesa Theater   
6 - Co.Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios  
7 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater  
9 - Quad Cities, IA - To Be Announced    
12 - Waterloo, IA - Electric Park  Ballroom   
13 - Braidwood, IL - Top Fuel Saloon   
19 - Dilworth, MN (Fargo) - The Tak   
20 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar



