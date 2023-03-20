HERETIC CULT REDEEMER Stream New Song "Grave Sophia - Breath Of The Night"

Greek black metallers Heretic Cult Redeemer have shared their new track "Grave Sophia - Breath Of The Night". The song is the second to be revealed from the band's third album, Flagellum Universalis, set for international release on April 21st via III Damnation Productions.

Never ones to rush nor adopt half-measures, Heretic Cult Redeemer have completed their third album, Flagellum Universalis, which features the lineup of vocalist / bassist Funus, guitarist / bassist Tempest, guitarist N3, and drummer C. Docre. Undoubtedly the band's best lineup yet, suitably do they deliver their strongest recorded statement yet in Flagellum Univerisalis. Nearing a full hour in length, the album is literally massive, as well as ceremonial, invoking a new era for Heretic Cult Redeemer, as well as reinvigoration of orthodox / religious-style black metal. Never forgetting their more death metalled roots, the band's gnawing and gnarly epics feature as much brawn as brain as they spiral outward from an ominous core.

With form meeting content, the lyrics to the nine-song Flagellum Universalis are indeed heady. The concept of record plunges into the paths of the primeval human urge of opposition to law and structure; it is a profound spiritual and philosophical journey towards Eosphoric self-knowledge. Heretic Cult Redeemer consider themselves as the means, harbingers, and vessels of Luciferian and Promethean teachings, as expressed through the frenzy, of the touch of Echidna.

To date, Heretic Cult Redeemer's catalog has been of sterling quality if not unheralded. However, the Greeks' boldest steps - their first foray into the halls of greatness - now come with Flagellum Universalis. Behold, and redeem thyself!

Tracklisting:

"Lunar Reign - Lunar Apogee"

"Intoxication Divine"

"Ascending Perfection"

"Lapsit Exillis"

"The Woven Chords Of Ecstasy"

"Grave Sophia - Breath Of The Night"

"Eye Of The Saturnian Dawn"

"Primeval Cognition I"

"Primeval Cognition II"