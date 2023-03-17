HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES To Release Live In Rio Album In June; "I Got A Line On You" Video Streaming Now

Hollywood Vampires have released a video for "I Got A Line On You", taken from the upcoming album, Live In Rio, out on June 2 via earMUSIC.

With "I Got A Line On You", we get a glimpse into one of the most spectacular live shows of the last few years. The new single is the prelude to the first live album by Hollywood Vampires. Watch the video below, and stream the song here.

With singer Alice Cooper, superstar Johnny Depp, Aerosmith legend Joe Perry, and producer + songwriter Tommy Henriksen, the band has a top-class lineup. With Live in Rio, The Hollywood Vampires probably played their biggest and most legendary gig in front of more than 100,000 fans.

The music video shows the sheer magnitude of this concert and the reactions that this song still evokes in people — even 55 years after it was written. Originally by the American rock band Spirit, Hollywood Vampires cover this classic in their very own way. Rocking, driving, and full of energy, "I Got A Line On You" seems revitalized and bristles with power. It's a three-minute track with hit potential.

In 2015, the Hollywood Vampires not only released their first album, but also played one of their biggest concerts, which will now be released as their first live album. After this success and the media interest in the ultimate rock group, sold-out concerts, and tours all over the world followed, and in 2019, finally, the second album Rise. Over 50,000 physical units sold, millions of streams, and worldwide cover stories in major magazines later, fans, press and the band were ready to bring these songs to the stage. Unfortunately, part of the tour had to be postponed due to the pandemic and will finally be made up for this summer. Fittingly, the first live album will be released a few days earlier on June 2.

The new album Live in Rio will be released as CD+DVD Digipak, CD+Blu-ray Digipak, limited + numbered 2LP Gatefold Black, and can be pre-ordered here.

Live In Rio tracklisting:

"Raise The Dead"

"My Generation"

"I Got A Line On You"

"Cold Turkey"

"Five To One/Break On"

"Through (To The Other Side)"

"Manic Depression"

"7 And 7 Is"

"Whole Lotta Love"

"Jeepster"

"I'm A Boy"

"School's Out"

"Billion Dollar Babies"

"Train Kept A-Rollin’"

"Brown Sugar"

"I Got A Line On You" video:

(Photo - Ross Halfin Photography)