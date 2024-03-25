HOLY MOTHER Reveal Rise Album Details, Share First Video Single "Fire"

Holy Mother presents the follow-up to Face This Burn, and their overall seventh studio album, Rise.

Slated for release on June 7, 2024 via Massacre Records, the Rise album pre-sale – available as CD Digipak, Ltd. Vinyl LP and Digital formats – has just started at this location. A video clip for the first single, the furious album opening track "Fire", can be seen below.

"This song is about a toxic love addiction that’s never ending and keeps haunting you forever. What inspired me to write this song was knowing people who just can’t get out of their relationship, and finally put an end to their misery," comments Holy Mother singer Mike Tirelli.

"Also, at the very start of this song is the eeriness of my daughter Violet’s voice, who was only 14 years old at the time. Her voice really set the musical tone, and mood that inspired me to write that specific vocal melody; like a cry of agony and pain."

The new Holy Mother song "Fire" is now available on all digital streaming providers.

Rise artwork and tracklisting:

"Fire"

"The Elevator"

"Jeremiah"

"Power"

"Rise"

"Down"

"Interventionist"

"Hex"

"Live To Die"

"Rain"

