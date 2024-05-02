HOLY MOTHER Share Live Video For New Song "Jeremiah"

May 2, 2024, an hour ago

news hard rock heavy metal holy mother

Holy Mother have released a live video for "Jeremiah", featured on the band's new album, Rise, out on June 7 via Massacre Records.

Frontman Mike Tirelli comments: "Do you know when you hear a song name like 'Jeremiah'? You automatically think Jeremiah was a bullfrog. But I wrote a song about Jeremiah, a bad man! This song is really about a corrupt billionaire businessman, and the people that get fooled by his persuasiveness. The heavy groove and the riff of this song is what I like the best. And not to mention the heavily inspired Dio-ish vocal vibe that really puts this song over the top."

Pre-order Rise on CD Digipak, Ltd. Vinyl LP and Digital formats at this location

Tracklisting:

"Fire"
"The Elevator"
"Jeremiah"
"Power"
"Rise"
"Down"
"Interventionist"
"Hex"
"Live To Die"
"Rain"

"Fire" video:



