HOLY MOTHER Share Live Video For New Song "Jeremiah"

Holy Mother have released a live video for "Jeremiah", featured on the band's new album, Rise, out on June 7 via Massacre Records.

Frontman Mike Tirelli comments: "Do you know when you hear a song name like 'Jeremiah'? You automatically think Jeremiah was a bullfrog. But I wrote a song about Jeremiah, a bad man! This song is really about a corrupt billionaire businessman, and the people that get fooled by his persuasiveness. The heavy groove and the riff of this song is what I like the best. And not to mention the heavily inspired Dio-ish vocal vibe that really puts this song over the top."

Pre-order Rise on CD Digipak, Ltd. Vinyl LP and Digital formats at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Fire"

"The Elevator"

"Jeremiah"

"Power"

"Rise"

"Down"

"Interventionist"

"Hex"

"Live To Die"

"Rain"

"Fire" video: