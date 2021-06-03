HORNDAL Release "Growing Graves" Live Video

Sweden's Horndal has premiered a live video for "Growing Graves", taken from their sophomore album, Lake Drinker. Footage in the video was recorded at the Forum in Horndal on April 18, 2021. Watch below:

Lake Drinker is the heavy soundtrack to a true horror story about a small industrial town in Sweden being brutally murdered, left to rust away, and then fooled into believing in the false hope of prosperity, promised by big American tech. The follow up to 2019’s Remains, Lake Drinker is a cautionary tale about making a deal with the devil. But this story of urban decay is not a fairytale or fantasy, it’s rooted in the real lives of the citizens of Horndal, retold by a band whose own lives are umbilically linked to the town itself.

Recorded in the iconic Studio Gröndahl in Stockholm, Sweden with producer Karl Daniel Lidén (Bloodbath, Katatonia, Crippled Black Phoenix) taking care of recording, mixing and mastering, Lake Drinker is a worthy follow up to their debut. The songs are captured in a raw, organic form, making the album come alive as it weaves its tale, incorporating elements of sludge, death metal and furious punk attitude. The album features some guest contributions courtesy of Pelle Jacobsson from Sweden’s National Radio Symphony Orchestra (classical percussion), Christer Falk and Daniel Johansson (horn arrangements), Johan Jansson of Interment and Dreadful Fate (guest vocals), and last but by no means least the voices of Horndal’s own protesters.

This is a story about the town of Horndal, but there are many others just like it out there. Here’s to all rusty hometowns out there. Drink up.

Lake Drinker is available now via Prosthetic Records.

Lake Drinker tracklisting:

"Rossen"

"Horndal's Blodbad"

"The Uprising"

"The Black Wheel"

"Kalhygget"

"Ruhr"

"Growing Graves"

"Home"

"Thor Bear"

"Town Burner"

"Ormön"

"Rossen" video:

"Horndal's Blodbad" video:

(Photo credit: Daniel Liljas)