How BLACK SABBATH Wrote A "Filler" Song To Finish Their Album, And Ended Up Taking Metal To The Masses; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

"When today’s legendary band came out, they were unlike anything anyone had ever heard… Black Sabbath! Their music was hardcore and at first, they almost called themselves a three-word title that started with Polka, thankfully they saw a horror movie around that time and took its much cooler title as their name. Their first record was destroyed by the critics, but out of nowhere fans bought a million copies of it and they readied their sophomore record. Needing only three more minutes of music to finish it, the band created a track that inadvertently affected the future of rock & roll. 'Paranoid' would change everything. It was the unfolding of a heavy metal anthem inspired by dark mysticism or the highs and lows of drug indulgence… find out next on Professor of Rock."