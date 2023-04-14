How Would OVERKILL’s Blitz Want To Be Remembered? “Not That I Changed The World, But The World Gave Me The Opportunity To Enjoy It And Live My Life In Levi’s And Motorcycle Boots; That’s What I Always Wanted To Do”

For four decades, New Jersey thrash legends Overkill have been giving neck pain to metal fans across the globe and today marks the release of their 20th studio album, Scorched. BraveWords caught up with legendary outspoken singer and one-man stand up act Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth for an extensive chat about the past, present and future. In an excerpt from the Streaming For Vengeance chat which will air tomorrow (Saturday, April 15th at 3:33 PM EST), Blitz talks about our heroes dying. Nothing is immortal except the music and the memories.

"It hits me way more when it’s a younger dude if you know what I mean,” Blitz begins. “Like a Nick Menza (late Megadeth drummer) or something. Somebody at a younger age, when you feel it really shouldn’t of happened. I’m a realist man. You’ve known me for a long time. I know that I’ve got way more time behind me than I have in front of me. But the way I’ve gotten to this point is enjoying and understanding that there are two sides to every problem. And just because I’m on this side of the problem, doesn’t mean I won’t get through to the other side of the problem and continue to enjoy the journey that I’m on. I don’t really think about that shit so much. I feel the loss, but it’s not like I feel it creeping up behind me like it’s tapping me on the shoulder. I feel that music has lost an icon. In those types of terms. But I don’t really think of it in terms of me. It only wastes time. Do you know what I mean? Whatever time is left it would only waste part of it if my head went to that spot. It’s not like anything but natural. I wish it wasn’t, but it is as people get older. And the scene becomes forever changed by loss.”





When asked how he’d like to be remembered?



“That I’ve enjoyed the journey," the singer quickly responds. "Somebody asked me once what is in the future for Overkill? I said more of the same shit I hope. This was the fun part of this, whether it be the chaotic ‘80s or the end of the ‘90s which was a little dark for metal. But still I think it was one of the most proudest periods of time in this. We took over the management, we found gigs that were impossible to find. We didn’t go home and work for mom and dad. We stayed out on the fucking road and made it fucking happen. We understood the opportunity where there was 100 thrash metal bands in the room on Monday and by Friday there was just 10.

We said that just means there’s more room for us. That’s how we looked at the ‘90s. And I think that was a really proud moment for us. I’m not gonna say the rebirth of it, but for sure a healthy seen in 2010 when Ironbound came out. It was an absolute fucking reflection of the health of the scene. Then the cruises started happening and I run into you and we grab a beer and we’re talking about dogs on the upper deck. This is some pretty good shit of what I’m remembered for. That I enjoyed the fucking journey. That’s really the basis of this whole thing. Not that I changed the world, but the world give me the opportunity to enjoy it and live my life in Levi’s and motorcycle boots. That’s what I always wanted to do.”

Stay tuned for more of Bobby Bltz on Streaming For Vengeance tomorrow (Saturday, April 15th at 3:33 PM EST)

Scorched offered a new recording environment as all members were able to record on their own. The mixing of the record was handled by Colin Richardson and his assistant engineer Chris Clancy. Johnny Rodd helped with producing vocals, and finally, Maor Appelbaum took over mastering and adding finishing touches. The band returned to artist Travis Smith to create the album cover art.

Overkill lineup:

Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth - Vocals

D.D. Verni - Bass

Dave Linsk - Lead Guitar

Derek Tailer - Rhythm Guitar

Jason Bittner - Drums

(Photo - Frank White)