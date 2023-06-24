HURRICANE To Release First Album In Over 20 Years This August

Hurricane is an American heavy metal band formed in 1983, originally featuring current Foreigner lead vocalist Kelly Hansen (vocals / rhythm guitar), Robert Sarzo (guitar), Tony Cavazo (bass), and Jay Schellen (drums) currently with Yes.

Cavazo and Sarzo are the brothers of Quiet Riot's Carlos Cavazo and Rudy Sarzo. Hurricane released four albums: Take What You Want (1985), Over The Edge (1988), Slave To The Thrill (1990), and Liquifury (2001). Over The Edge was their album featuring the charting song, "I'm On To You", which peaked at #33 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart in 1988.

In 2010, Robert Sarzo and Tony Cavazo, founding members, reunited and recruited drummer Mike Hansen. In 2021, Dan Schumann an Australian-born singer best known as a member of the Las Vegas headliner vocal group, Tenors Of Rock joined Hurricane. They are now set to release their first new album in over 20 years, Reconnected, due this August via Deko Entertainment.

Reconnected artwork and tracklisting:

"Rock Star Cheater"

"You And I"

"Under Pressure"

"Behind Your Shadow"

"Innocent Girl"

"Don’t Change Your Love"

"I’m On To You"

"Hand Of Souls"

"Disconnected"

"Blind Love"

"Wishing Well"

Pre-order your copy of Reconnected now at this location.

Fan-filmed video of Hurricane performing "I’m On To You" live at Grand Casino in Hinkley, Minnesota in September 2021 can be enjoyed below.