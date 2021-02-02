HYPNO5E Announce A Distant (Dark) Source Experience Livestream

French cinematic metalists Hypno5e have announced their very first online concert stream entitled A Distant (Dark) Source Experience, where they will perform the Pelagic Records release: A Distant (Dark) Source in its entirety. This concert experience marks the first time Hypno5e has taken their unique and special live show to living rooms around the globe.

Directed by Hypno5e singer, songwriter and independent film maker in his own right, Emmanuel Jessua, it was not only his goal to capture the intensity of their live show, but also to add a touch of artistic flair to the visuals: “When we decided to do this, it was mainly a way to reach people who wanted to see us play but couldn't due to the pandemic, but also for our fans from all over the world who may not have seen Hypno5e live for a long time, if not ever. We wanted to do something special which was more than just a live show ... something special in these dark times for our fans and for us.”

A Distant (Dark) Source Experience will take place on February 27, 2021, 8 PM CET with tickets available at this location and will include a ticket/T-Shirt bundle designed by Reuben Bhattacharya of Visual Amnesia (Jinjer, Twelve Foot Ninja, Monuments).