I.C.E. - IMPERIAL CRYSTALLINE ENTOMBMENT Seal Pact With DMP

Having been in hibernation since 2004, this solar cycle sees the reawakening of an extra-dimensional Black Metal entity. Imperial Crystalline Entombment first gave a taste of their relentless frostbitten madness via a self-titled 2003 demo and cult 2004 debut full-length Apocalyptic End In White. This year the frozen portal will open once again to spew forth new sonic devastation. The collective narrates:

"Imperial Crystalline Entombment emanates from inner space of inherent emptiness throughout all dimensions. This is a darkness beyond all darkness that was the bleak empty void before the creation of space and what you mortals call Dark Matter. Light and Dark are mere paradigms of human understanding, conjuring thoughts of Good and Evil and trivial mortal constructs. White is the absence of all color and life. The 'darkness' or bleak white essence of I.C.E. is the absence of all creation and existence as you know it. Our 'darkness' is the unconscionable supreme authority of the Ancient Lord Råvaskeith who rules with a hatred that is far more absolute than any 'Evil' that humans can possibly comprehend. This may be confusing to you, but you will understand when the blizzard storms come howling, the sun freezes and the calamity begins…"

The inimitable I.C.E. will unleash a long-awaited second full-length of ravaging Black Metal mania via DMP. In addition, their debut album will be re-released on CD. The band states:

"We believe that Debemur Morti Productions and their followers have the heart of I.C.E. within them. A deep calling from the ONE. The continual chanting of the Astral Frost Invocation has brought us back, so we shall bestow more shivering war chants upon you. Your nihilistic death obsessed flock shall assist us in the opening of the archaic veil. Watch as we bring forth the legions of arctic banshee hordes and unleash frozen global annihilation!

You can expect sharp and cold blades of ice ravaging your souls from our new album. The invasion has begun, prepare for the onslaught of endless malice and convulsing frigid death! All shall perish! The gates have been opened and the stars aligned. There is no hope for civilization, all will be entombed under snow."

Follow the band on Facebook, Instagram & Bandcamp. More news about the forthcoming releases will be announced in due time.