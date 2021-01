Former Sepultura drummer, Iggor Cavalera, has released this new Patreon video in support of his new video series, Beneath The Drums

In the first episode of Beyond The Drums, Iggor dissects the classic Chaos A.D. track “Territory” and performs a drum playthrough of the song.

This episode was filmed and edited by Laima Leyton. Check out the official video for "Territory" below: