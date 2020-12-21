IGGY POP Debuts New COVID-19 Inspired Song "Dirty Little Virus"

Earlier today Iggy Pop released a new song, "Dirty Little Virus", which was inspired by COVID-19.

Joining Iggy Pop on the track are drummer Chris Berry, and guitarist / bassist Ari Teitel, who both recorded their parts at their respective home studios. Iggy laid down vocals at Safe And Sound Mobile Studio in Miami, Florida.

Commenting on "Dirty Little Virus", Iggy revealed, "I was moved to write a direct lyric, not something too emotional or deep — more like journalism. Who, what, when, where. I left out the why, because that gets too complex, but I put in how I felt about it. It was a stopper for me. It's been the big thing happening in my life, and everybody else's, I reckon, for almost a year now. If there was still a Man Of The Year, it would be the virus. So, I wrote the lyric."