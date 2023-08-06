IGNITED Shares "Bloody Satisfied" Music Video

Stockholm-based heavy metal band Ignited has launched the official music video for "Bloody Satisfied", the first single off the band's upcoming new album, Cradle Of The Wicked. The album marks Ignited's second full-length, following 2019’s Steelbound.

Guitarist Dalton Castro comments on the song's lyrics, "'Bloody Satisfied' revolves around achieving a greater good after a long and arduous journey; as if a spell had to be cast to make it happen once and for all. It captures the pure delight of reflecting on the past and discerning what was truly worthwhile."

Cradle Of The Wicked is set for release on October 27th. Pre-save the album at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Cradle Of The Wicked"

"The Overflow"

"At The Damned's Hall"

"Bloody Satisfied"

"Uncontrollable"

"The Sewer Lords"

"Life Goes By"

"Nightshift"

"Tearing Down The Walls"

"Abyss Of Fear"

Cradle Of The Wicked was recorded, produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered at Studio Fredman in Gothenburg, Sweden by Fredrik Nordström.

(Band photo by Catia Weber)