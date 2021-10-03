IMPELLITTERI Issues Update On New Album - "Aggressive, Screaming Vocals, And Shredding Guitars Solos Straight Out Of 1985 And 1722"

Impellitteri guitarist / founder Chris Impellitteri has checked in with the following update on the band's current activities:

"Good morning from Los Angeles! I have had a few people ask me about the progress of the next Impellitteri record. Well, we have got about five songs done; they are burning, aggressive- type metal songs with lots of melody, anthem style choruses, screaming vocals, and yes, shredding guitar solos straight out of 1985 and 1722 ha ha! The new tentative title for the new Impellitteri album is either Powerball or Devil In The Details, but of course that could change.

Being locked away in the studio has been fun We have some exciting new music. It is definitely a continuation of the Venom and Nature Of The Beast albums, with a few surprises."

Impellitteri released their latest album, The Nature Of The Beast, in 2018. The band features Chris Impellitteri (guitars), Rob Rock (vocals), James Amelio Pulli (bass) and Patrick Johansson (drums ).