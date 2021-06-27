INTERNAL BLEEDING - Revamped Demo Collection, Heritage Of Sickness II, Due In September

For 30 years Internal Bleeding have been at the forefront of the underground extreme metal scene. Pioneers in sonic brutality the band are renowned for creating the sound of slam, the ultimate bludgeoning, groove-laden, pit inducing form of death metal. Now, three decades into their skull crushing career, it’s time to revisit the origins of Internal Bleeding and remember where this story once began.

In 2012 Internal Bleeding released a limited edition compilation album that drew together their early ‘90s demos Invocation Of Evil and Perpetual Degradation, along with two bonus live tracks and encased them in a blood red cover under the title Heritage Of Sickness. Remastered for maximum impact and featuring devastating tracks like "Anointed In Servitude" and "Gutted Human Sacrifice", this collection became a sought after, essential addition to the collections of slam fans and death metal connoisseurs everywhere.

On the cusp of their fourth decade and still operating at the peak of their powers, Internal Bleeding are riding high on the wave of critical acclaim afforded to their most recent albums, Imperium and Corrupting Influence.

Now Comatose Music have decided to revisit the primal sounds of Heritage Of Sickness. With the bonus live tracks replaced by a 2019 recording of the current Internal Bleeding line-up live and raw in Tokyo, Japan and the cover art given a new twist to reflect the passing years, Heritage Of Sickness II will be unleashed on September 3rd.

The demo tracks that formed the very foundations of all slam death brutality sound as insanely savage as ever and Heritage Of Sickness II offers a second chance for all fans of extremity to experience these genre shaping classics.

Get a first taste of Heritage Of Sickness II right now - this is "Inhuman Suffering".

Heritage Of Sickness II artwork and tracklisting:

"Beyond The Gates Of Tartarus"

"Despoilment Of Rotting Flesh"

"Ruthless Inhumanity"

"Gutted Human Sacrifice"

"Epoch Of Barbarity"

"Anointed In Servitude"

"Conformed To Obscurity"

"Prophet Of The Blasphemies"

"Inhuman Suffering"

"Focus" (Live)

See Internal Bleeding live across the States this summer with Deicide, Kataklysm and Begat The Nephlim.

Tour dates:

August

5 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

6 - The Abbey - Orlando, FL

7 - Hell (The Masquerade) - Atlanta, GA

9 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

10 - Come and Take it Live - Austin, TX

11 - Trees - Dallas, TX

12 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

13 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

14 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

15 - Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA

16 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

18 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

19 - Metro Music - Salt Lake City, UT

20 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

21 - The Riot Room - Kansas City, CO

22 - Reggie’s - Chicago, IL

23 - The Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

24 - The Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

25 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

26 - Jewel Nightclub - Manchester, NH

27 - Brooklyn Monarch - Brooklyn, NY

28 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

29 - Ground Zero- Spartanburg, SC