Irish Thrashers CROSSFIRE Announce Switch To Reset UK Tour 2024

Signed to Wormholedeath Records for their well-received debut album, Dublin thrashers, Crossfire, return to the UK mainland shores for the first time since 2020 as they bring the Switch To Reset tour to to England.

Support across the three dates comes from a host of underground metal talent including War Grave, Uridium, Acts Of Vengeance, Regicide and Grifter.

Dates:

July

12 - The Gryphon, Bristol, UK

13 - The Devils Dog - Birmingham, UK

14 - The Dev - London, UK

Part 2 of the tour will include a Scottish exclusive at Hordes X in Dundee in September, but more is coming soon.

Crossfire lineup:

Kevin O'Connor-Conroy - Guitar/Vocals

Conor Jordan - Bass

Dan O’Connor - Drums

Matt O’Brien - Guitar