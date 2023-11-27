IRON MAIDEN Add Mexico And Columbia Shows To The Future Past Tour 2024

Having sold out Mexico City’s Foro Sol Stadium last year on the Legacy Of The Beast Tour, Iron Maiden will bring The Future Past Tour there on November 20. And on November 24th the band will return to Colombia for the first time since 2011 with a performance at Bogota’s El Campin Stadium.

Tickets for Mexico go on sale on December 4, for Colombia on December 6. A full list of dates for The Future Past Tour 2024 can be found below.

The Future Past Tour, which includes songs from both Iron Maiden’s most recent studio album Senjutsu as well as 1986’s seminal album Somewhere In Time, alongside other fan favorites, played to over 750,000 fans at more than 30 sold-out shows across Europe in the summer of 2023. The band also performed in Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver alongside their highly praised appearance at California’s Power Trip Festival this October. Featuring one of the most spectacular stage productions of the band’s career, it has received rave reviews in every city and country that Iron Maiden visited.

Dates:

October

4 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - San Diego, CA

5 - Michelob ULTRA Arena - Las Vegas, NV

8 - Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

12 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA

14 - MODA Center - Portland, OR

16 - Tacoma Dome - Tacoma, WA

18 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT

19 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

22 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN

24 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL

26 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

27 - Videotron Centre - Quebec City, QC

30 - Centre Bell - Montreal, QC

November

1 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

2 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

6 - DCU Center - Worcester, MA

8 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

9 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

12 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

13 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

16 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX

17 - Frost Bank Center (formerly AT&T Center) - San Antonio, TX

20 - Foro Sol - Mexico City, Mexico

24 - El Campin Stadium - Bogota, Columbia

Head to ironmaiden.com all ticketing and tour information.