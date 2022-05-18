IRON MAIDEN’s Trooper Line Of Beers Rock Hard In The US Ahead Of Band’s Legacy Of The Beast World Tour ‘22

Iconic heavy metal rock band, Iron Maiden, is suiting up for the highly anticipated US leg of its Legacy of the Beast World Tour ’22, kicking off September 11 in El Paso, Texas. Artisanal Imports, the exclusive US importer of Robinsons Brewery and the band’s world-renowned Trooper line of beers, is excited to announce that fans and beer lovers can rock out with new product releases ahead of the tour at select retailers nationwide.

First available is Trooper Senjutsu - a special-edition box set featuring 3 bottles of Trooper Sun and Steel Saké Lager alongside a commemorative glass. Trooper Sun And Steel is a double-fermented pilsner infused with sake to produce a crisp refreshing taste. This limited-edition box set is named after Iron Maiden’s 17th studio album, Senjutsu (2021) which received tremendous critical acclaim and worldwide commercial success - reaching #1 in the charts in 24 countries. Collectors and fans alike will notice a limited-edition Sun And Steel label, featuring the Japanese warrior artwork found on the Senjutsu album cover.

Returning to the U.S. in June for the first time since 2018 is Trooper Red ‘N’ Black. This 6% ABV porter presents a blend of chocolate and crystal malt that gives this full-bodied beer a roasty, caramel backbone. Robinsons Brewery’s yeast provides hints of licorice and honey to create a delicious warming brew. The beer is available in 500ml limited-edition bottles, which arrive in 12-pack branded cases resembling wooden shipping crates.

Red ‘N’ Black is named after a song on Iron Maiden's16th studio album, The Book Of Souls, and the label was designed by Iron Maiden lead vocalist Bruce Dickinson in collaboration with the head brewer of Robinsons Brewery in Stockport, England.