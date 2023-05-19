IRONWRATH Announce Debut Album Master Storyteller; Title Track Streaming

The cinematic masters of metal IronWrath have a set release date for their upcoming debut album, Master Storyteller, this coming May 31, 2023. The album style is modern and dark, taking influences from Marilyn Manson, Linkin Park, and Metallica.

Master Storyteller holds no punches and makes no apologies in its relative messages about life, religion, and politics. Produced by C.G. Ryche, the Album has a heavy, cinematic feel which can be raw and sleazy at times with large, polished choruses, shredding guitar solos, and tribal drumming. The songwriting is very mature and sounds major label. One of the surprising qualities of Master Storyteller is how well the album balances one foot in the past and one foot in the present; it has a modern sound with a familiar feel.

The album has thirteen tracks of over an hour of music. The songs have a broad scope of feel and emotion while keeping the band's identity. The hard-hitting title track Master Storyteller has been released as a video. IronWrath has included two cover tunes on the album, "God's Gonna Cut You Down," made famous by Johnny Cash, and "Legends Never Die."

IronWrath is a cinematic heavy metal band of seasoned veterans, focused on a theatrical Imaginarium of hard, primal and lucid metal. Members include C.G. Ryche (Drums), Sean Silas (Lead Guitar), and Steve Bell (Rhythm Guitar), with new additions Johnny Blackout (Bass) and Anton Petrenko (Vocals).

More information can be found at ironwrath.net.