Italy's AIRBORN Thank Fans With “Star A Star” Music Video

Italian power metal trailblazers Airborn have dropped the story video for “Star A Star” from their new record Lizard Secrets: Part Two - Age Of Wonder (Fighter Records/Spiritual Beast), out on December 10, 2020, to thank their fans for showing great support and enthusiasm since the release. The almost 12-minute-long closing track is the longest the band released to date, and can be considered a musical work on its own.

In 2020, Airborn celebrate their 25th anniversary by releasing Lizard Secrets: Part Two - Age Of Wonder, their sixth full-length as well as second chapter of the Lizard Secrets trilogy.