Italy's AROTTENBIT Signs With Time To Kill Records, Shares 8-Bit Electronic Cover Of SLAYER's "Raining Blood"

Time To Kill Records is pleased to announce the addition of Italian 8 bit sludge techno artist, arottenbit, to its ever-growing and varied roster. The artist offered a single as a presentation... hear Slayer's "Raining Blood" in a whole new way with an 8-bit electronic cover.

An electrifying fusion of thrash metal and 8-bit chiptune sounds with an extraordinary electronic cover of Slayer's iconic track "Raining Blood," played entirely on a 1989 Nintendo Game Boy. This unique rendition combines the raw intensity of the original with nostalgic gaming vibes, delivering a one-of-a-kind listening experience. Get ready to hear "Raining Blood" like never before and immerse yourself in this epic sonic adventure. Don't miss out on this innovative twist on a classic masterpiece.

arottenbit, an electronic music project born in 2008 by Alessandro 'Otto' Galli (FOH Sound Engineer for Messa, Deafheaven, Pallbearer, Truckfighters, Bongzilla, Fuoco Fatuo). The project blends hardcore punk, sludge metal, and techno using a 1989 Nintendo Game Boy. This unique approach, likened to "Atari Teenage Riot playing some Melvins," spans a heavy, furious journey from 70 to 240 bpm.

Since 2008, arottenbit has performed with renowned bands like Melvins and Atari Teenage Riot and at major festivals like Roadburn and Hellfest, relying solely on the impact of live shows and word of mouth without releasing an album.

Playing solo with a 1989 Nintendo Game Boy or accompanied by hardcore punk drummer Guido Montanarini (Paradise Lost, Implore, The Secret), he soon found himself opening for some of his favorite bands like Melvins, Atari Teenage Riot, The Body, Melt Banana, Author & Punisher, Full Of Hell and performing at major international festivals like Roadburn 2022, Hellfest 2022. He organized the largest DIY 8-bit festival in world history "Milano Chiptune Underground" at the famous squat Macao in Milan (with over 2000 attendees!), and embarked on three European and UK tours as the opening act for the Italian band Master Boot Record (Blood Music, Metal Blade Records).