JACK McBANNON Releases New Video And Single "The Long Road Ahead"

German singer-songwriter, Jack McBannon, began his consistent career as a real DIY artist. His last two studio albums were written, recorded, produced by himself - a strong nod to his passion and persistence as an artist.

McBannon has just released his new single, “The Long Road Ahead”, via Rodeostar/Napalm Records, taken from his upcoming emotive new album True Stories, to be released Friday, February 19. Watch a video for the song below.

True Stories is more than just another singer-songwriter album, it’s a trademark - Jack McBannon’s individual musicality is not only audible, but perceptible with every note he plays and sings. His warm and slightly raspy voice coalesces with his music to create a unique sound combining modern acoustic rock, blues and country, paired with incredibly personal lyrics.

Coming February 19 as CD (Limited Edition) and Digital formats on Rodeostar Records, True Stories is available to pre-order here.

True Stories tracklisting:

"Right Here"

"Set Me Free"

"The Snowflake"

"Together"

"Here’s A Winner"

"Dancing In The Rain"

"An Outlaw`s Inner Fight"

"Motel 81"

"Walking In The Dark"

"The Long Road Ahead"

"Runaway Me"

"The Long Road Ahead" video:

“Dancing In The Rain” video:

"Set Me Free" video:

(Photo - Frank Metzemacher)