JACK RUSSELL - More Tributes Pour In For Late GREAT WHITE Legend - "Such An Amazing Voice"

Tributes continue to roll in for Jack Russell, a founding member of American rock band Great White, who has passed away at the age of 63. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Last month, Jack announced his retirement from touring, stating, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I must announce my retirement from the road. After a recent diagnosis of Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy in May 2024, I am unable to perform at the level I desire and at the level you deserve. Words cannot express my gratitude for the many years of memories, love and support. Thank you for letting me live my dreams.”

The message below, announcing Russell's passing, was posted on the official Facebook page of Jack Russell's Great White:

Great White then shared the following:

Tributes from Bret Michaels, Ratt's Stephen Pearcy, photographer Mark Weiss, Faster Pussycat, Rikki Rockett, and others can be viewed below:

BraveWords last interviewed Jack Russell in March 2024 to promote his collaboration with L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns, aptly named Russell / Guns. To read the feature, visit this location.

(Top photo - Enzo Mazzeo)