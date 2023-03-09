JACKYL Announce Free Concert With DMC From RUN DMC

This Saturday, March 11th, Jackyl featuring DMC from RUN DMC will perform a FREE SHOW at Destination Daytona, located at 1647 US-1 in Ormond Beach, Florida. "C'mon out and Get All Up In It with us as we bring the Jackyl Family Reunion to Daytona Bike Week," says Jackyl frontman Jesse James Dupree.

In November 2022, Jackyl vocalist Jesse James Dupree and RUN DMC rapper Darryl McDaniels collaborated on a song called "Just As God Made Me". The pair also released a video for the track, which can be seen below.

This isn't the first time Jesse James Dupree and Darryl McDaniels have worked together, as McDaniels made a guest appearance on "Just Like A Negro", which appears on Jackyl's 2010 album, When Moonshine And Dynamite Collide.

Jackyl's current tour schedule is as follows:

March

11 - Destination Daytona - Ormond Beach, FL - FREE CONCERT Featuring DMC from RUN DMC

May

4 - Thunder Beach Rally - Panama City Beach, FL (with Rob Zombie)

5 - OCC Road House at Bert's Barracuda Harley-Davidson - Pinellas Park, FL

6 - Culture Room - Fort Lauderdale, FL

18 - Cone Denim Entertainment Center - Greensboro, NC

19 - Amos' Southend - Charlotte, NC

20 - Suck Bang Blow - Murrells Inlet, SC

June

23 - Dakota Sioux Casino & Hotel - Watertown, SD

July

15 - Picktown Palooza - Pickerington, OH

September

16 - Bonnie & Clyde's Gangster Park - Harshaw, WI