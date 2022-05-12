JAMES HETFIELD Reaches Out To METALLICA Fan Who Gave Birth During Concert In Brazil; Video

James Hetfield has reached out to Joice Figueiró, the Metallica fan who gave birth during the band's Saturday night (May 7) concert in Curitiba, Brazil.

Hetfield called Joice and her husband, Jaime, to offer congratulations, saying, "Yes. This is James from Metallica. Congratulations, you guys." Joice says the conversation lasted for seven minutes. See a clip below:

Following the birth of her child, Joice shared (translated via Google Translate): "When would I imagine that I would be at the Metallica show at 39 weeks pregnant and this boy decides to be born right there, 3 songs before the show ends, at Couto Pereira to the sound of 'Enter Sandman'? In every show I go to something has to happen, but this time I think I've outdone myself haha. Luan Figueiró came into the world on 05/07/2022 at 23:15 shaking all metal structures haha."