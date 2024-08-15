JANE’S ADDICTION And LOVE AND ROCKETS Full Steam Ahead On 2024 Tour; Photos
August 15, 2024, 21 minutes ago
Rock and roll legends Jane’s Addiction and Love and Rockets kicked off their electrifying 2024 tour last week. This unforgettable night gave fans a once in a lifetime experience of the power of rock and roll.
Reuniting after 14 years, Jane’s Addiction played their most famous hits like “Been Caught Stealing”, “Mountain Song” and “Jane Says” as well as their new single “Imminent Redemption”, their first with all original members in 34 years!
Love and Rockets captivated the audience with classic singles like “So Alive,” “No New Tale To Tell,” “Sweet F.A.”, “All In My Mind” and “Ball Of Confusion” before wrapping up their set with the fan favorite “Yin And Yang (The Flowerpot Man)” from their second album, Express.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour continues tonight in Phoenix at the Arizona Financial Theatre then proceeds with stops across North America in Phoenix, Houston, New York, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, and more. See full routing below.
Tour dates:
August
15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
18 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
19 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
21 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
23 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
25 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
27 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
31 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
September
3 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
5 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
7 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
10 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
15 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
20 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheater
22 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion
24 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
26 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
28 - Huntsville, AL - South Star Music Festival *
29 - St. Louis, MO - Evolution Festival *
* Not a Live Nation date
(Photos - Steve Thrasher, YouTube Theater)