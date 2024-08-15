JANE’S ADDICTION And LOVE AND ROCKETS Full Steam Ahead On 2024 Tour; Photos

Rock and roll legends Jane’s Addiction and Love and Rockets kicked off their electrifying 2024 tour last week. This unforgettable night gave fans a once in a lifetime experience of the power of rock and roll.

Reuniting after 14 years, Jane’s Addiction played their most famous hits like “Been Caught Stealing”, “Mountain Song” and “Jane Says” as well as their new single “Imminent Redemption”, their first with all original members in 34 years!

Love and Rockets captivated the audience with classic singles like “So Alive,” “No New Tale To Tell,” “Sweet F.A.”, “All In My Mind” and “Ball Of Confusion” before wrapping up their set with the fan favorite “Yin And Yang (The Flowerpot Man)” from their second album, Express.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour continues tonight in Phoenix at the Arizona Financial Theatre then proceeds with stops across North America in Phoenix, Houston, New York, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, and more. See full routing below.

Tour dates:

August

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

18 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

19 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

21 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

23 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

25 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

27 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

31 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

September

3 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

5 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

7 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

10 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

15 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

20 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheater

22 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion

24 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

26 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

28 - Huntsville, AL - South Star Music Festival *

29 - St. Louis, MO - Evolution Festival *

* Not a Live Nation date

(Photos - Steve Thrasher, YouTube Theater)