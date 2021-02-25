Japan's UNLUCKY MORPHEUS Cover Classic RACER X Instrumental "Scarified" (Video)

Japan's Unlucky Morpheus recently released a cover album entitled Loud Playing Workshop, which features covers of instrumenals from Steve Vai, Dream Theater, Michael Schenker, Yngwie Malmsteen and more. They have released an official video for their take on Raacer X's classic instrumental "Scarified". Check it out below.

"Scarified" is taken from Racer X's second album, Second Heat, release in 1987. It was written by guitarist Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big) and drummer Scott Travis (Judas Priest).

They previously released a cover of Malmsteen's "Far Beyond The Sun" and violinist Jill's performance of "Eruption" in tribute to Eddie Van Halen.

Tracklist:

"Far Beyond The Sun" (Yngwie Malmsteen)

"The Dance of Eternity" (Dream Theater)

"Into the Arena" (Michael Schenker)

"Hundreds Of Thousands" (Tony MacAlpine)

"Scarified" (Racer X)

"Eruption" (Eddie Van Halen)

"For the Love of God" (Steve Vai)

"Technical Difficulties" (Racer X)

"17th Century Chicken Pickin'" (Chris Impellitteri)

"Far Beyond The Sun"

"Eruption"

"The Dance Of Eternity"