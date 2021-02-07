Japan's UNLUCKY MORPHEUS Release Cover Of YNGWIE MALMSTEEN's "Far Beyond The Sun" (Video)

Japan's Unlucky Morpheus recently released a cover album entitled Loud Playing Workshop, which features covers of instrumenals from Steve Vai, Dream Theater, Michael Schenker, Yngwie Malmsteen and more. They have released an official video for their take on Malmsteen's "Far Beyond The Sun". Check it out below.

They previously released violinist Jill's performance of "Eruption" in tribute to Eddie Van Halen.

"Far Beyond The Sun" is taken from the Yngwie J. Malmsteen's Rising Force album, released in 1984.

Tracklist:

"Far Beyond The Sun" (Yngwie Malmsteen)

"The Dance of Eternity" (Dream Theater)

"Into the Arena" (Michael Schenker)

"Hundreds Of Thousands" (Tony MacAlpine)

"Scarified" (Racer X)

"Eruption" (Eddie Van Halen)

"For the Love of God" (Steve Vai)

"Technical Difficulties" (Racer X)

"17th Century Chicken Pickin'" (Chris Impellitteri)

