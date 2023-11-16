JARED JAMES NICHOLS Releases Cover Of ALICE IN CHAINS Classic "Man In The Box" - "It's Timeless And Pure Perfection"

Guitarist / vocalist Jared James Nichols has released a video for his cover of "Man In The Box" by Alice in Chains. Jared’s music video for the single is released head of his UK and European tour supporting Mr. Big in Spring 2024.

Stream the Man In The Box single here. Watch the video for the track below.

Nichols: "'Man In The Box' is one of my favourite songs ever. I remember this being one of the first songs I really connected to as a child. Between the bluesy vocals and slinky guitar riff, all the way down to the sludgy overtones, it’s timeless and pure perfection. I started jamming this one at my shows because it is so much fun to play, the audience response was instant.”

"'Man In The Box' was originally recorded just for fun at Sweetwater Studios. It turned out so well, we knew we had to share it with the world."

The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund has shared the latest episode of Coffee With Ola, featuring guitarist Jared James Nichols. They discuss Nichols' pick-less approach to the guitar, fingerstyle technique, guitars and more.

Jared James Nichols is a blues-rock guitarist and singer from East Troy, Wisconsin, best known for his high-energy "pick-less" electric guitar playing technique. He fronts a power trio under his name, rooted in the early 1970s hard-rock vein of Cream and Mountain.

Nichols recently checked in with the following update:

"Here are the first notes a the unveiling of the new guitar.. Here she is… an early 1957 Gibson Les Paul Standard, one of the first Humbucker Equipped Les Paul Standards EVER. Rocking a set of monster real-deal Double White PAFS - crazy black over gold finish by Riggio Guitars showing plenty of flame.

This is nuts and my jaw is on the floor with how badass this one is. I am in tone heaven! Massive thank you to my brother John Ladas for putting this one in my hands…more to come!"