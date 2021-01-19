JARHEAD FERTILIZER Streaming New Song "Silence The Narc"; Debut Album Available In February

Ocean City, Maryland's Jarhead Fertilizer will release their debut album, Product Of My Environment, on February 26 via Closed Casket Activities. Pre-order here.

The band just shared the new song "Silence The Narc". It's a minute-long blast that will completely consume your senses. Listen below.

"'Silence the Narc' was the first song written for Product of My Environment," the band says. "Growing up, we've had many personal friends and family deal with the unfortunate act of entrapment. 'Short life for a big mouth.'"

The debut LP from Jarhead Fertilizer is a hot dose in your veins. Our modern dystopian reality meets a brutal mixture of death and grind with primitive groove with blistering low end. On Product of My Environment, Jarhead Fertilizer make a simple statement: Death is easy. Life is hard.

Tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Product Of My Environment"

"Trials And Tribulations"

"Silence The Narc"

"Paranoia Seeping"

"Embedded In Your Mind"

"Baptized By Fire"

"An End To Your Sacred World"

"Drowned In Your Blood"

"Agony Churning"

"Life Is Prison"

"Silence The Narc":