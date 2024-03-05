JASMINE STAR To Appear On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE

Get ready for a new episode of the In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast featuring guitarist / vocalist / bassist Jamine Star!

Tune in this Friday, March 8th at 12 PM ET on Ryan Roxie's official YouTube channel as they explore Jasmine's roots, influences, and the future of rock 'n roll.

Hailing from Orange County, California, Jasmine Star is making waves in the rock scene with her blend of technical skill and raw emotion. Inspired by legends like Eddie Van Halen and Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jasmine's journey from piano to electric guitar is one of passion and dedication.

In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in-depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians and entertainers... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.

Check out videos for Jasmine Star's original song, "The Cliff", as well as a collaborative cover of the classic Rush instrumental "YYZ" with drummer Sina.

For further details, visit Jasmine Star on Facebook.