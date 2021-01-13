JEFF PILSON On DON DOKKEN's Negative Reaction To Heavy Hitters Covers Album - "While I Still Love Don, I'm Not Doing This To Please Him"

On a newly published edition of the Rock N' Roll Icons podcast with Bode James, bassist and producer Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, Black Swan, ex-Dokken) commented on the possibility of another Dokken reunion, vocalist Don Dokken's opinions of the Heavy Hitters record Pilson recently released with guitarist George Lynch, and more. Check out the interview below.

On Don Dokken’s recent negative comments on the Heavy Hitters album

Pilson: "I wouldn’t expect Don to say something nice about someone he views as competition. I don’t view Don as competition at all. Were all musicians trying to do our thing. While I still love Don, I’m not doing this to please him."

On a possible Dokken reunion (again)

Pilson: "The door that’s open is the making of another record. I personally would love to make a final Dokken record that we all can feel good about. Hopefully we’ll get that chance."

Deadline Music, a division of Cleopatra Records, Inc., released Heavy Hitters, the new album from former Dokken members George Lynch and Jeff Pilson, on December 18th. Guesting on The Classic Metal Show, Dokken frontman Don Dokken weighed in on the release.

Don: "No offense, they are good songs, but those are vanilla tunes. They must be really bored. But, everybody's got their mantra; everybody's got their financial things, I guess. If a record company is willing to give you money to put out pablum, then put out the pablum, but I hope my standards as a songwriter are a little higher than that. If I'm gonna do a remake, I'm gonna do something that was super cool, like 'Paint It Black' by The Rolling Stones, or 'Revolution' by The Beatles, or something that's awesome. I don't get it. I don't know what's going on with those guys."

Check out the interview here.

Guitar-shredding virtuoso Lynch re-teams with former Dokken bandmate Pilson for a set of new studio recordings that turn pop music classics into powerful metal anthems. The album features jaw-dropping renditions of Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World”, Prince’s “Kiss”, OneRepublic’s “Apologize”, Carole King’s “I Feel The Earth”, Oasis’ “Champagne Supernova” and more.

Listen to their take on "Ordinary World" below.

Tracklisting:

"One Of Us" (Joan Osbourne)

"You Got The Love" (Rufus & Chaka Khan)

"I Feel The Earth" (Carole King)

"Ordinary World" (Duran Duran)

"Music" (Madonna)

"Apologize" (OneRepublic)

"Nowhere To Run" (Martha & The Vandellas)

"Kiss" (Prince)

"It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)" (R.E.M.)

"Champagne Supernova" (Oasis)

"Lucille" (Little Richard - Bonus track)

"Ordinary World":

"It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)" (R.E.M.)