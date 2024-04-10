JERRY CANTRELL's Original G&L Rampage Has Been Stolen - "We’re Offering A Reward To Anyone Who Can Help Us Locate The Guitar"

Alice In Chains guitarist/vocalist, Jerry Cantrell, has announced that his original G&L guitar has been stolen. The following message has been posted at Jerry's official Facebook page:

"MISSING GUITAR: Unfortunately over this past weekend we believe Jerry Cantrell’s original Blue Dress G&L guitar was stolen from his car in either LA or San Bernardino/Highland. It is pictured here and was encased in a black G&L gig bag. The serial number is G016467. If you have seen the guitar or have any information regarding its whereabouts, please contact info@velvethammer.net immediately. We’re offering a reward to anyone who can help us locate the guitar. We sincerely appreciate your help."

