JETHRO TULL Launch Alternative Mixes Of Latest Album RökFlöte

Jethro Tull released their 23rd studio album, RökFlöte, back in April, and the band are currently out on tour in North America. To coincide with this, the alternative stereo mixes of the album by Bruce Soord (The Pineapple Thief), have now been made available on digital services worldwide, and you can listen to them here.

Ian Anderson comments: “Now we have the Bruce Soord alternative stereo mixes to add, showing his different reading of the sounds and balances. Music is the ears of the beholder! Good man, Bruce. Great job, Bruce.”

Following 2022’s The Zealot Gene, the band's first album in two decades, Ian Anderson and the band returned with this 12-track record based on the characters and roles of some of the principle gods of the old Norse paganism, and at the same time exploring the RökFlöte - rock flute - which Jethro Tull has made iconic.

As mentioned, the band are currently out on tour in North America, with further dates schedule across the world leading into 2024. Find the full list of shows here.

RökFlöte is available on several different formats, including two limited deluxe formats that include bonus demo material, extensive liner notes & a blu-ray featuring Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround sound, alternative stereo mixes by Bruce Soord (The Pineapple Thief), as well as a bonus track and in-depth interview with Ian Anderson. The album is also available digitally in the spatial audio formats Dolby Atmos & Sony 360 RA.

Order here.

With more than 30 albums to their credit and sales totaling more than 60 million, Jethro Tull are one of the most successful rock bands of all-time with a catalog that contains classics that still resonate today. Led by Ian Anderson, Tull still continue to tour throughout the world, entertaining audiences of all ages.

Lineup:

Ian Anderson - Concert and Alto flutes, Flute d'Amour, Irish whistle and vocals

David Goodier - Bass guitar

John O’Hara - Piano, keyboards and Hammond Organ

Scott Hammond - Drums

Joe Parrish-James - Electric and acoustic guitars, mandolin

(Photo - Assunta Opahle)