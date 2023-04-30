JOE BONAMASSA Joins SCARY POCKETS And Vocalist JOANNA JONES For Live Funk Cover Of AC/DC's "Back In Black"

Three-time Grammy-nominated guitarist and 25x Billboard chart-topper, Joe Bonamassa, joined Scary Pockets and vocalist Joanna Jones for a funk cover of AC/DC's "Back In Black". Check out the live-off-the-floor video below.

Bonamassa recently released a mind-blowing live rendition of “Mind’s Eye”, a standout track from his most recent studio album Time Clocks. Featured on Tales Of Time, his sprawling and expansive live concert film and album shot at the breathtaking Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, the psychedelic influences of the song were augmented by the stunning visual backdrop produced by the iconic Kevin Shirley, serving to highlight the beauty of the music.

The live video captures a stratospheric performance by the blues-rock titan, as his virtuoso guitar style and unique technique and flair elevate the evening to an almost heavenly high.

Tales Of Time will be released on April 14 via Bonamassa’s J&R Adventures in CD/DVD, CD/BR, vinyl, and digital formats. For more information and to pre-order, head here (UK and Europe), or here (North America). The live album will be distributed in the UK and Europe by Provogue/ Mascot Label Group.

“The song has a very Pink Floyd feel,” commented Roy Weisman, CEO of Bonamassa's J&R Adventures label, upon the song’s original release. “The whole Time Clocks record is about a journey, and ‘Mind’s Eye’ gives you a fun glimpse of what could be swimming around inside someone’s mind.”

Watch the live performance video of "Mind's Eye" below. “This live show represents our most progressive and largest production to date, focusing on my most ambitious studio album to date,” adds Bonamassa. “My band was a force of nature on this show, and it truly was a special night.”

