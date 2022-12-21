JOE STUMP's TOWER OF BABEL Recording Sophomore Album; New Showreel Streaming

Joe Stump's Tower Of Babel are back! The band announced new activities earlier this year and are currently in the studio recording their second album.

Joe Stump's Tower of Babel lifted the dark clouds after the pandemic and return with a new album in progress, the follow-up to Lake Of Fire, which was released in 2017. In 2021 the band announced their new singer Jo Amore (Nightmare, King Of Crown) and celebrated their first concert after three years at the Mennecy Metal Fest 2022 in France.

Jo Stump stated: “It was not easy to find the right vocalist and to be honest, we were very fortunate this time. We were of course looking for the tone that matches our music, which is, as you all know a classic rock mixture with strong Rainbow, Dio, etc. elements. That being said, it's now full speed ahead!”

Drummer Mark Cross adds: “It's been a rough time for every musician being absent from the scene and live playing for so long. Nevertheless, we are back and have been working on this album for quite some time now and still do. I guess the pandemic slowed us all down a bit but now it's full speed ahead. We're looking forward to the future and a release with new music.”

Below you can watch a reel of fan footage from the Mennecy Rock Festival, France from September 16, 2022, featuring Jo Amore (vocals), Joe Stump (guitar), Mistheria (keyboards), N I c Angileri (bass), Mark Cross (drums).

(Photo - Esther W.Pink.Photographer)