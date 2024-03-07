JOEY BELLADONNA "Putting Down Vocal Tracks" For New ANTHRAX Album In Los Angeles

Anthrax singer, Joey Belladonna, has announced that he is currently in Los Angeles, California, "putting down vocal tracks for the new Anthrax album."

Last November, Belladonna confirmed that he had begun recording vocals for Anthrax's follow-up to 2016's For All Kings album with producer Jay Ruston. At the time, Joey said, "Every take I do has to be full of energy and full of impact, so I’m knocking down every chair in the room to get to the other side, just trying to get something really, really magical.”

International metal forces join in a monstrous union between US metal monsters, Anthrax and German thrash titans, Kreator. Completing this unmissable line-up, a very special guest, the Bay Area’s metal machine, Testament.

Each band is renowned for their high energy performances. Get ready for an action-packed night from start to finish…if you’ve got running shoes, we suggest you wear them!

Anthrax stated: "It’s been about four years since we last toured the UK AND Europe, so these dates ARE LONG overdue! And what a line-up – Anthrax, Kreator and Testament – so much f**cking metal! We can’t wait to bring the noise to you, and maybe surprise you with a song from our brand new album coming later this year. So get ready to rage friends, this time, we ARE coming!!

Kreator says: “This is possibly the most irresistible thrash package ever put together, the best of the US and Europe in one night! These will be some of our biggest shows in Europe, so we are bringing a huge production and plan to tear it up every show!’’

Testament add: “As 2024 kicks off, we are thrilled to announce plans to wind down the year in epic fashion: By touring with Kreator and Anthrax, two of the mightiest bands who are also great friends. Our first tour with Kreator was in 2023, and was a perfect fit. Our history with Anthrax dates all the way to our earliest years, through some of our favorite tours of the 2010s. 2024 will mark the first time all three bands tour together as a package. So join us as the heaviest sounds from Europe, the East Coast and West Coast come together to unite the world - Kreator, Anthrax & Testament!"

Tour dates:

November

21 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

22 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall

23 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

25 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

27 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

29 - Paris, France - Zenith

30 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

December

1 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

3 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

4 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

6 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

8 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

10 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

11 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek

13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

14 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics Arena

15 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Mainstage