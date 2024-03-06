JOHN 'RHINO' EDWARDS Says There's "No Imminent Plan" For STATUS QUO's Retirement - "I Think There'll Be A Decision Made At The End Of The Year"; Video
March 6, 2024, 44 minutes ago
The Classic Rock Show has shared a clip from an upcoming interview with Status Quo bassist, John 'Rhino' Edwards, who has just released the new Rhino's Revenge album, Just Sayin', via Molano Music.
With online chatter suggesting this is the last year of live shows for Status Quo, Edwards talks about the future of of the band in the video below: